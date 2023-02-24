Cooler temperatures today with continued rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooler temperatures and rain showers are expected into this afternoon across the Mid-South.

TODAY: Cloudy with 60% chance of scattered showers, a breezy Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with 40% chance scattered showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 50s and lows only falling to near 50. The best chance for rain will be on Saturday morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer along with a chance of a shower early, afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early in the day, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

