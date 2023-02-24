Toy Truck Drive
Chilly with shower for the first half of the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a storm or two in north MS through the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 40s for most areas with a breezy northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with 40% chance scattered showers with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 50s. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s to near 50. The best chance for rain will be on Saturday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer along with a chance of a shower early. Highs will reach the upper 60s with overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early in the day, high temperatures near 70. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms each day and high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

