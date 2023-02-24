Chalkbeat reporter talks proposal to drop federal education funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CHALKBEAT) - State House Speaker Cameron Sexton recently floated the idea of Tennessee rejecting U-S funding for K-through-12 education.

Tennessee currently gets about 1.8-billion dollars annually from the federal government for K-12 education, and Sexton says Tennessee has enough state revenue to cover any difference.

Marta Aldrich, statehouse reporter for Chalkbeat Tennessee, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the proposal and how serious Speaker Sexton is about dropping federal education funding.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

