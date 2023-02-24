8 men fired shots in Arbor View Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Arbor View Apartments.

MPD responded to a shooting on Southern Avenue SE on Feb. 12 at 4:54 a.m.

Police say a silver Nissan Maxima and a white Kia arrived at the apartments.

Eight suspects exited the vehicles and began shooting.

The suspects returned to their vehicles and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There was extensive property damage, but no one was injured.

MPD has not made any arrests.

