3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Memphis.

Memphis police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash before 2:30 a.m. at South Third Street and Tonto Drive.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

