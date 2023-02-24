3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Memphis.
Memphis police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash before 2:30 a.m. at South Third Street and Tonto Drive.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
