3 children, adult injured in crash on Raines Rd

Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was critically injured in a crash Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Raines Road near Boeingshire Drive.

Police were called to the scene just before noon.

Officers say one child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Another two children were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, and an adult was also hospitalized in non-critical condition.

Traffic is impacted in the area--please avoid until further notice.

