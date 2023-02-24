18-year-old accused of shooting after school fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in Frayser on February 15.

Carlisle Albany, 18, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of assault.

The victim’s mother told police that her daughter was in a fight with two girls at school.

Albany is the sister of one of the two girls.

The mother told police her daughter was suspended so she sent two relatives to pick her up.

As they were walking home, the two girls that fought her at school exited a black Maxima car along with other people and assaulted them, said police.

During the fight, Albany retrieved a gun from Nissa Maxima and shot at the victims, said MPD.

There is no hearing information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.