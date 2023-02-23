Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Twin sisters become valedictorian, salutatorian

A set of twins will be graduating at the top of their class, with one as the valedictorian and the other as salutatorian. (WABC, GUERRIER FAMILY, CNN)
By Sonia Rincon
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WABC) - A set of twins will be graduating high school at the top of their class, with one as the valedictorian and the other as salutatorian.

The Guerrier twins, Gloria and Victoria, are pretty unstoppable. The all-state track stars learned this week that Gloria Guerrier will be this year’s valedictorian at West Hempstead Secondary School and Victoria Guerrier will be the salutatorian.

They credit each other for help getting each other to the top.

“Being competitive, as twins, we push each other,” Victoria Guerrier said.

They also credit their hardworking mom Marie, who says they’ve been competitive since they were in her womb together.

She said the twins have also been each other’s coach, cheerleader, role model and occasional tutor.

“Subjects like AP physics, I’m always over there, over her shoulder helping her,” Gloria Guerrier said. “And maybe in English, she gives me a hand.”

The girls’ track coach Jackie Zorskas is one of the many faculty members impressed by the girls’ actions.

“It’s rare that you come across not only one student like them, but two students like them,” Zorskas said. “And they just impress me on a daily basis.”

The twins don’t just work hard in school and on the field; both have part-time jobs outside of school. They say they realized they wanted to help their family financially when their dad became disabled by an illness in 2016 when they were only 11 years old.

“Growing up with immigrant parents from Haiti, I had a strong incentive to work really hard to not waste the opportunity that they gave me,” Victoria Guerrier said.

Principal Joe Pumo said Victoria and Gloria Guerrier exemplify the American dream and have been role models since day 1.

“Student-athletes who are genuinely kind-hearted people,” Pumo said. “They’re musicians, they work, they have jobs, they’re able to manage their time.”

So how do they manage their time?

“I just keep myself in a positive space, and I just keep grinding and wanting to do,” Gloria Guerrier said.

Victoria Guerrier said she agrees with her sister, saying that mindset helped her a lot last year.

" I know that it got overwhelming. At some point last year where I was studying for SATs and APs, it just got so overwhelming. But I told myself, I just take it one minute at a time. I almost planned out every minute last year,” Victoria Guerrier said.

All that incredible planning and hard work have paid off. The girls will be going to Yale in the fall on scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Eric Schmidt, 44, was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in relation to accusations that...
Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter identified
A woman is lit by sunlight while sitting inside a coffee shop in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb....
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
Buttigieg visits East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment site
FILE - MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga speaks to reporters in New York, April 6, 2011. Former...
US nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce...
US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.7% rate