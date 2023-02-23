Travis Tritt to play at Gold Strike Casino Resort

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Influenced by the best in southern rock, blues, gospel and honky-tonk, Travis Tritt remains a force in the country music genre as he brings his biggest hits to Gold Strike Theatre inside Gold Strike Casino Resort on Friday, April 21, at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $59.95 and are on sale now.

Continually performing shows and holding a heavy appearance schedule, Travis Tritt has proved to be unstoppable. His mainstream career dates back to 1990 with his debut, “Country Club.” His succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre’s early ‘90s boom, dubbing him as one of the “The Class of ‘89,” which includes country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson.

With hit tracks like “Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Drift Off To Dream,” “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” and “Here’s a Quarter,” Tritt has consistently dominated the charts and won numerous awards, including Billboard’s Top New Male Artist, the CMA Horizon Award and two Grammys, and a devoted fan base.

Tritt is also known for his sports appearances, having performed at the 1996 Olympics, two Super Bowls, a World Series Game, the opening of the Georgia Dome, the final Braves game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and, in 2013, the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Most recently, Tritt released his first original full-length studio album in over a decade, titled “Set in Stone.” Released through Big Noise Music Group and produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson), “Set in Stone” features 11 new songs, eight of which were co-written by Tritt.

On “Set in Stone,” the Grammy winner delivers the quintessential Travis Tritt sound with a touch of Americana and roots. He pays homage to all sides of his musical personality along with the trademarks of his originality.

Opening with the rowdy “Stand Your Ground” and mixing powerful love songs like “Leave This World” with searing country rockers like the first single, “Ghost Town Nation,” the new album is described by Tritt as “getting back to a no-frills, classic, outlaw-country sound.”

