1 person injured after pedestrian hit on Sycamore View

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks Drive.

Northbound lanes on Sycamore View are blocked between Interstate -40 and Shelby Oaks Drive.

Officers received the call at 6:25 a.m.

One person was injured on the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department.

We are working to gather more information.

