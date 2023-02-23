1 person injured after pedestrian hit on Sycamore View

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks Drive.

Northbound lanes on Sycamore View are blocked between Interstate -40 and Shelby Oaks Drive.

Officers received the call at 6:25 a.m.

One person was injured on the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department.

We are working to gather more information.

