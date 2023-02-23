Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 74-19 and now heads to the governor’s desk.
The bill passed in the House by a vote of 74-19 and now heads to the governor’s desk.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s House of Representatives met on Thursday morning and passed a bill that makes it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property, specifically in view of minors.

The State House passed HB0009 by a vote of 74-19 on Thursday morning. State senators passed the Senate version of the bill, SB0003, on February 9, by a 26-6 vote.

HB0009/SB0003 specifically focuses on public performances that feature “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.”

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with all subsequent violations treated as a Class E felony.

The House approval now sends the bill to the governor’s desk to sign into law.

Bill banning public adult cabarets passes Senate vote

The House Criminal Justice Committee recommended the bill for approval on February 14 and it was discussed by the Calendar and Rules Committee on February 16.

If signed, as expected by Governor Bill Lee, the bill would take effect on April 1.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Eric Schmidt, 44, was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in relation to accusations that...
Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars

Latest News

A Comptroller's Office report blames management for the student housing issues at Tennessee...
Comptroller’s Office blames management for TSU’s housing issues
Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves
Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves
Tennessee State Capitol
Tenn. House passes bill banning gender-affirming care
Weather
Spencer's Forecast