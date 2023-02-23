Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s House of Representatives met on Thursday morning and passed a bill that makes it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property, specifically in view of minors.

The State House passed HB0009 by a vote of 74-19 on Thursday morning. State senators passed the Senate version of the bill, SB0003, on February 9, by a 26-6 vote.

HB0009/SB0003 specifically focuses on public performances that feature “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.”

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with all subsequent violations treated as a Class E felony.

The House approval now sends the bill to the governor’s desk to sign into law.

The House Criminal Justice Committee recommended the bill for approval on February 14 and it was discussed by the Calendar and Rules Committee on February 16.

If signed, as expected by Governor Bill Lee, the bill would take effect on April 1.

