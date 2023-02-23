Special advisor to assist, develop solutions for Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More oversight at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office could be coming soon.

At Wednesday’s Shelby County Commission meeting, some commissioners said they’ve had enough of long lines for tag renewals and other business at the clerk’s office.

Commissioners voted 12-1 to appoint a special advisor for the clerk’s office to address ongoing problems like long lines and hiring more staff.

“My thing again, moving forward, we would like for you to comply number one,” said Commissioner Erika Sugarmon. “Number two, we would also like to have a sunset, so 90 days. We’ve already given you five months. 90 days should be enough. We do want to support you, but we’re tired of excuses, to be honest.”

The contracted advisor would find solutions and report back to commissioners about the progress made for 90 to 100 days.

Commissioners also insisted that the nearly $150,000 needed for the position, come from Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert’s office.

“If Clerk Halbert is in agreement that this commission is providing the support, it should come from her budget rather than our commission budget,” said Commissioner Shante Avant.

The county’s director of finance added Halbert currently has $735,000 in savings for hiring, and the money could come from there.

Halbert said even though the clerk’s office is still facing hiring issues, she’s grateful for the help from county leaders.

“I don’t care where we get it from,” said Halbert. “We can take it out of any hole in the county clerk’s office. Put― different positions together, however, we need to do it. I thank all of you for even considering doing this because I wish we could’ve gotten it quite some time ago.”

A resolution for the commission to engage special counsel to investigate Halbert’s office was tabled after this resolution was passed.

