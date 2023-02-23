Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby County eligible for funds after poor drought conditions, USDA reports

USDA
USDA(Max Pixel)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The USDA reports that Shelby County, along with 27 other counties in the state of Tennessee, is a primary natural disaster area after suffering a drought last year.

Due to the drought conditions that hit Shelby County last year, the USDA has designated this region as a prime natural disaster area.

This designation by the USDA makes our county eligible for additional emergency aid in case of natural disaster, including emergency funding and loans from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

This additional aid is especially important to local Shelby County farmers, who could use such loans to restore or replace damaged goods and property such as live stock and essential farming equipment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD

Latest News

Family, friends of MLB legend Tim McCarver say final goodbyes
Family, friends of MLB legend Tim McCarver say final goodbyes
Mid-South man appears on Kelly Clarkson Show
Mid-South man appears on Kelly Clarkson Show
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 23, 2023
$3.5 million lawsuit filed against FedEx alleging wrongful death of employee killed in 2022 forklift accident