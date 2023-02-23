Shelby County eligible for funds after poor drought conditions, USDA reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The USDA reports that Shelby County, along with 27 other counties in the state of Tennessee, is a primary natural disaster area after suffering a drought last year.

Due to the drought conditions that hit Shelby County last year, the USDA has designated this region as a prime natural disaster area.

This designation by the USDA makes our county eligible for additional emergency aid in case of natural disaster, including emergency funding and loans from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

This additional aid is especially important to local Shelby County farmers, who could use such loans to restore or replace damaged goods and property such as live stock and essential farming equipment.

