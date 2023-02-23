Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves

Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves
Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners had a debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves on Wednesday.

Commissioners discussed the feasibility of reparations which would not come in the form of cash payments. It will likely be in the form of affordable housing, healthcare, or career opportunities.

Commissioner Miska Clay-Bibbs said reparations are about moving forward.

“The reality of it is $5 million won’t right the wrongs of the past. It’s just not possible. All we’re saying here is that we want to take the opportunity to use this money to be able to put in five different pillars in order to help what it looks like to be a person of color in Shelby County,” said Clay-Bibbs.

Commissioners voted to create a committee to study the issue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Eric Schmidt, 44, was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in relation to accusations that...
Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars

Latest News

A Comptroller's Office report blames management for the student housing issues at Tennessee...
Comptroller’s Office blames management for TSU’s housing issues
Tennessee State Capitol
Tenn. House passes bill banning gender-affirming care
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows