Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners had a debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves on Wednesday.

Commissioners discussed the feasibility of reparations which would not come in the form of cash payments. It will likely be in the form of affordable housing, healthcare, or career opportunities.

Commissioner Miska Clay-Bibbs said reparations are about moving forward.

“The reality of it is $5 million won’t right the wrongs of the past. It’s just not possible. All we’re saying here is that we want to take the opportunity to use this money to be able to put in five different pillars in order to help what it looks like to be a person of color in Shelby County,” said Clay-Bibbs.

Commissioners voted to create a committee to study the issue.

