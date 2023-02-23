Sea of Blue set for MPD officer killed in line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Services for Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis police officer killed earlier this month while on duty, have been finalized.

Redd died on Saturday, February 18, after being shot in the line of duty two weeks ago.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Greater Community Temple Church at 5151 Winchester Road.

A Sea of Blue will take place later that night at 6:30 p.m. at 3540 South Mendenhall Road.

A second visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 at Hope Church at 8500 Walnut Grove Road.

Redd’s funeral will then begin at the same location later that day at 11 a.m.

Redd will be buried at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer Redd, according to the Memphis Police Department and the TBI, was shot at the White Station Public Library on February 2 while trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., who’d been arrested dozens of times in Indianapolis. The rookie trainee with Officer Redd that day, just 22 years old with 45 days clocked on the job, returned fire, killing Jackson.

