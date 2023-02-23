Rain chances remain in the forecast through early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly dry early this morning, but showers will be possible at any point of the day. Any rain would be light and spotty. With a few peeks of sunshine, we should see temperatures climb to the lower to upper 70s. Areas in north Mississippi will be warmest today as the front slowly moves east.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower to upper 70s

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain after midnight along with a Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the mid 40s

FRIDAY: It will be cloudy on Friday with rounds of rain. We will likely see showers in the morning, then dry out for a few hours in the afternoon before our next round of rain arrives Friday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows only falling to near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with high in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.