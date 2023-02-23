Toy Truck Drive
Peppertree Apartments residents demand answers on where to live next

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments residents are waiting to learn where they’ll live next.

There will be a meeting on Thursday at the Whitehaven Community Center at 1 p.m.

Residents of the apartment as well as their advocates plan to speak publicly, and it comes after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development hosted its first meeting for the residents Wednesday.

The apartment complex is riddled with problems.

The plan was to get people relocation vouchers within the past two months.

People who live at Peppertree Apartments and advocates with the All City Tenant Initiative are demanding answers as they anticipate their relocation.

Residents say since HUD announced they would be allowed to relocate, there has been little to no communication or updates provided to them by the government nor the contractor group hired by HUD to assist with this transition.

A contract with HUD and Peppertree’s property management expired on Jan. 14 as government officials ruled it as not being decent, safe, or sanitary housing.

There should be more information available for people who don’t know what next steps to take.

Advocates will speak immediately after the meeting.

Meanwhile, there’s no word about where Peppertree Apartments residents will stay.

