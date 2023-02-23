MSCS students to receive free books summer 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools are set to receive free books this summer.

MSCS is partnering with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to provide six new books to thousands of students.

Students will receive the books by mail at no cost to families.

Parents can opt-out by filling out this form by March 9.

We are excited to partner with @GovLiteracyTN to provide FREE, BRAND-NEW BOOKS to thousands of our rising scholars this summer. Our students will receive the books by mail at no cost to families. If you choose not to participate, please opt out here. https://t.co/GRodKfD4YY pic.twitter.com/0kNktHifVw — Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools (@MSCSK12) February 21, 2023

