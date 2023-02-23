Toy Truck Drive
MSCS students to receive free books summer 2023

MSCS
MSCS(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools are set to receive free books this summer.

MSCS is partnering with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to provide six new books to thousands of students.

Students will receive the books by mail at no cost to families.

Parents can opt-out by filling out this form by March 9.

