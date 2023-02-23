Toy Truck Drive
Mother joins lawsuit over daughter’s killing by a FedEx employee

Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a Christmas present at her Texas home.(Source: Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARADISE, Tex. (WMC) - The mother of a seven-year-old girl killed by a FedEx employee joins a lawsuit filed last year for an estimated $1 million in damages.

Maitlyn Gandy, the mother of the victim Athena Strand, has been named as a new plaintiff in the civil lawsuit that was initially filed by Jacob Strand, the father of the victim.

Athena Strand went missing in late November. Following police searches, her body was discovered two days later.

Tanner Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx employee and the accused killer per police reports, delivered packages to the Strand home the day that their daughter went missing.

Horner later confessed that he accidentally struck the girl with his delivery truck. Panicking, he proceeded to strangle her out of fear that she would tell her parents about the incident, he later testified.

Horner was indicted on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder.

In the civil lawsuit filed, the parents allege that FedEx Ground was negligent in their hiring of Horner.

With this suit, Strand’s parents hope to make some effective changes in the practices of FedEx and their contractors.

