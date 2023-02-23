Memphis police officer to be laid to rest as funeral service plans are set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral services are now set for Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd. He passed away Saturday, February 18 after being shot in the line of duty two weeks ago.

Officer Redd’s pastor told Action News 5 the 15-year-veteran of MPD was a man of God and a great human being. Losing this hero at such a young age is proof to those who loved him that God really does call his favorite angels home first. Officer Redd joined Greater Community Temple COGIC during the pandemic. He became the church’s head of security, embraced the word of God and fell in love.” I call him the gentle soldier who made great sacrifices,” said Greater Community Temple COGIC Pastor Brandon Porter, “He began to teach Sunday school. Of course, he found a wife in the church. She’s over our counseling and membership nurturing. I thought he was talking about, Jesus, and they were talking about something else.”

Bishop Porter officiated Geoffrey and Kimberly’s Redd’s marriage last September.

“He was happy as a lark, both of them. And we were just excited for them. They considered themselves a match made in Heaven,” said Porter. Less than five months later, Kimberly is a widow. Officer Redd, according to the Memphis Police Department and the TBI, was shot at the White Station Public Library on February 2 while trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Junior, who’d been arrested dozens of times in Indianapolis. The rookie trainee with Officer Redd that day, just 22-years-old with 45 days clocked on the job, returned fire, killing Jackson.

Officer Redd died from his injuries over the weekend at Regional One. He’d been shot in the head during the incident at the library, the bullet going in the front and exiting the back, according to Porter. After a lengthy surgery and two weeks of continuous prayer, his family made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

Redd’s sister Sondra James posted to Facebook: “He would give the shirt off his back and the shoes off his feet...Lord, why? Please keep the prayers coming, this is going to be rough.” Officer Redd proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine, enlisting right out of school. Joining the MPD, said friends, was a natural move for a man so committed to helping others. Retired police officer Andre Pruitt said of Redd, “He was the most upstanding and caring person. Geoffrey Redd gave his life serving us and this city. Let’s remember his legacy and the kind and gentle side of him.”

Redd was a survivor who’d battled back from tremendous odds. He was critically injured on the job a year ago, hit by a car while working a traffic stop. ”I remember vividly,” said Bishop Porter, “his mother bringing him to church in a wheelchair and praying for his recovery.”

Geoffrey Redd had to learn how to walk again. And when he did, he went right back to police work.

He leaves behind three daughters: Ashleeuna, Summerr and Autumn, and four grandchildren.

Officer Redd also leaves a lasting legacy, a life well-lived in the service of others.

“He was a meaningful individual. He loved God. He loved his family. And he loved his community,” said Bishop Porter.

Officer Redd’s viewing is Monday February 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Greater Community Temple COGIC at 5151 Winchester. His funeral is 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 at Hope Church. MPD is still working out the details for a Sea of Blue procession.

If you would like to donate to the family to help them pay for hospital and funeral expenses, there’s a GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memphis-police-officer-geoffrey-redd

And the Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation has also set up an account for Officer Redd’s family: https://www.facebook.com/donate/883038112984079/

