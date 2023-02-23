Memphis impound lot remains overcrowded as cars continue to be towed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not much has changed at the city of Memphis’ overcrowded impound lot since last month. Cars are still piling up and the problem is spreading beyond the space.

“After finding my car, they called me and let me know they have it here at the impound lot. They told me about my administration fees and things like that,” said Sanders Smith, who had his stolen car impounded.

The 70-year-old said his wife died recently, but even with the correct paperwork, he hasn’t been able to pick up her 2017 Hyundai.

“I bring a death certificate, and it’s still not good enough and now I have to go see somebody else in probate court or whatever and I think it’s unnecessary to put me through all this run around,” said Smith.

Drivers with Tow Owners of Memphis and Shelby County Association said it’s the unreasonable wait times and overcrowding that is affecting wages.

“Every tow company that does work for the City Of Memphis police department at this time is losing revenue because we’re having to turn down location calls other rotation calls due to our trucks being stuck at the city lot,” said Angela Inman, representative of toners of Memphis in Shelby County Association.

During the day, Angela Inman said wait times can range from four to six plus hours.

The Tow Owners association said MPD’s impound lot needs a clean sweep of scrap and abandoned cars inside and outside the gate.

“If it’s not been involved in a crime fatality and doesn’t need any further investigation, let’s send that to our private lot,” said Inman.

Drivers in the Tow owners of Memphis and Shelby County Association said that they’re willing to help clean up the mess, they’re just a call away.

