Memphis guard out for season after punching wall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis guard Keonte Kennedy is out for the rest of the regular season with a broken hand.

Kennedy broke his hand after punching a wall following the Tigers’ loss to Houston, the team announced Thursday.

The team says he underwent successful surgery for the broken hand and there is hope he can return for postseason play.

The redshirt senior is third on the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game.

