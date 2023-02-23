Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged with pointing gun at driver after car accident near State Line Road, reports say

Kristopher Brown has been charged for pointing a gun during a car crash dispute, reports say.
Kristopher Brown has been charged for pointing a gun during a car crash dispute, reports say.(Shelby County)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has been charged with pointing a handgun at two individuals during a car crash dispute on October 13, 2022.

Kristopher Brown, 20, was involved in a car accident in which he cut off two passengers of a vehicle.

The two passengers, heading south on Riverdale Road near State Line Road, were cut off and subsequently hit by Brown who was the sole passenger of a Ford Focus.

Per the reports, the passengers’ front bumper was struck and damaged. Brown, after refusing their request to report the crash to the authorities, pulled out a handgun with his finger on the trigger. He proceeded to point the weapon at both passengers, reports say.

Brown is facing charges including aggravated assault and failure of duty to give information following the crash.

He has yet to be sentenced and there is no information yet on future trial dates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD

Latest News

Officer Geoffrey Redd
Sea of Blue set for MPD officer killed in line of duty
MATA makes $200k upgrades to its dispatch command center
In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
Travis Tritt to play at Gold Strike Casino Resort
Ordinances affecting policing in Memphis approved on second reading
Ordinances affecting policing in Memphis approved on second reading