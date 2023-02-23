Man charged with pointing gun at driver after car accident near State Line Road, reports say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has been charged with pointing a handgun at two individuals during a car crash dispute on October 13, 2022.

Kristopher Brown, 20, was involved in a car accident in which he cut off two passengers of a vehicle.

The two passengers, heading south on Riverdale Road near State Line Road, were cut off and subsequently hit by Brown who was the sole passenger of a Ford Focus.

Per the reports, the passengers’ front bumper was struck and damaged. Brown, after refusing their request to report the crash to the authorities, pulled out a handgun with his finger on the trigger. He proceeded to point the weapon at both passengers, reports say.

Brown is facing charges including aggravated assault and failure of duty to give information following the crash.

He has yet to be sentenced and there is no information yet on future trial dates.

