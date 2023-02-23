Toy Truck Drive
Lemoyne-Owen College celebrates Black History Month

(WMC Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lemoyne-Owen College is celebrating Black History Month with a week dedicated to educating its students and the community about its history.

The week is called Still Standing: Celebrating the Magic, History and the 160+ Year Legacy.

Events this week are open to the public.

LOC is the only History Black College in Memphis.

