Lemoyne-Owen College celebrates Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lemoyne-Owen College is celebrating Black History Month with a week dedicated to educating its students and the community about its history.

The week is called Still Standing: Celebrating the Magic, History and the 160+ Year Legacy.

Events this week are open to the public.

LOC is the only History Black College in Memphis.

