A brief break from the rain before another rainy pattern sets in

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers end this weekend making for a mainly dry pattern tonight and tomorrow, but another complex system bringing rain back to the Mid-South will return Friday and remain through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers ending before midnight along with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight temperatures in the low to mid 60s

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, warm, and breezy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight along with a Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the mid 40s

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers along with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows only falling to near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with high in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

