Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act

SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Thursday that would restructure the state’s education system.

SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7, with two senators not voting and another voting “Present.”

The bill now heads to the Arkansas House for approval.

For more information on the bill, which will allow student vouchers and provide teacher salary increases, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Eric Schmidt, 44, was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in relation to accusations that...
Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars

Latest News

Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows
Ladarius Marion
Alleged mass shooter given $25K bond
A Comptroller's Office report blames management for the student housing issues at Tennessee...
Comptroller’s Office blames management for TSU’s housing issues
Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves
Shelby County Commissioners debate about proposed reparations for descendants of slaves