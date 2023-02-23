Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Thursday that would restructure the state’s education system.

SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7, with two senators not voting and another voting “Present.”

The bill now heads to the Arkansas House for approval.

For more information on the bill, which will allow student vouchers and provide teacher salary increases, click here.

