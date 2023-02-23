Alleged mass shooter given $25K bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder was given a lowered bond of $25,000.

Ladarius Marion was in court Thursday and his bond was lowered from $800,000 to $25,000 by Judge Karen Massey, days after Marion was arrested.

Marion, 21, is charged with 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and 5 counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Marion’s attorney Leslie Ballin said he could not afford the $800,000 bond.

Marion is accused in a shooting in Whitehaven at Live Lounge that left one person dead and 11 injured. Four shooting victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.

“This was a situation from what reports I’ve read and from what I’ve heard in the streets is that there were a lot of guns at this nightclub,” Ballin said Tuesday. “That there were a lot of gunshots at this nightclub. Hopefully from our side, this will be on camera and will help exonerate my client.”

Julius Freeman turned himself in to police on Sunday. Freeman’s brother also turned himself in to police, but was never charged.

He admitted to handing the shooter a rifle from the trunk of the car and driving away from the scene, according to court documents.

Freeman is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and five counts of criminal attempted facilitation of second-degree murder.

Freeman was in court this week after receiving a $150,000 bond. His bond was not lowered because his family already told a judge they could pay it.

Ballin believes the shooting was done in self-defense.

Marion and Freeman are both expected back in court on March 10.

