7-year-old girl one of many victims in Southeast Memphis shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released new details on the Southeast Memphis shootings that left several victims, including a 7-year-old, shot Tuesday night.

Police say that at 6:45 p,.m., an officer responded to an aggravated assault at Cromwell Park Apartments on Outland Road.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said that at 6:38 p.m., an unknown suspect in a black pickup truck fired shots from an assault rifle into the air, striking her vehicle. She said the suspect was leaning out of the passenger side window.

Her 7-year-old daughter was struck in her left thigh, she told police. The child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She is now listed as stable.

The victim’s mother told police that the shooting was so fast that she was unable to give an exact location of where it occurred, but said she believed it was around Outland Road and Cromwell Avenue.

The scene on Southington Avenue. (Action News 5)

While on the scene, officers responded to a second shooting on Southington Avenue, where another victim was shot in the upper leg. Officers spoke with the victim at St. Francis Hospital, where he told police that he was outside a home when gunfire erupted from a silver four-door sedan driving by.

Police initially reported that another adult victim was transported to a local hospital, but failed to include that victim in the latest narrative sent to Action News 5. We have reached out to determine the true number of shooting victims.

Police also say several properties were struck by gunfire both on Southington Avenue and Simsbury Drive, but no one was injured.

Action News 5 has asked MPD whether or not the shooting on South Mendenhall Road that left a woman critically injured just a mile away was related, but we have yet to receive a response.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.