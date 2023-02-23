Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD

By Walter Murphy and Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Records show that one 11-year-old Memphian has been arrested nine times in just over two months for charges including carjacking, theft, burglary, and robbery, just to name a few.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis addressed City Council Tuesday saying the Memphis Police Department must be able to work with Shelby County Juvenile Court to tackle juvenile crime.

RELATED COVERAGE — Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond

She also told the council that 70% of the kids that are caught stealing vehicles in Memphis are repeat offenders.

“We had a case this week with an 11-year-old,” Chief Davis said. “This is about the fifth or sixth time he’s been in our hands.”

Records obtained from MPD show he’s actually been arrested nine times and has accrued 19 charges so far:

  1. 12/02/2022
    1. Arson
  2. 12/08/2022
    1. Carjacking
    2. Weapon Law Violations
  3. 12/14/2022
    1. Carjacking
    2. Weapon Law Violations
  4. 12/15/2022
    1. Robbery of an Individual
    2. Theft of Motor Vehicle
  5. 12/20/2023
    1. Robbery of an Individual
  6. 12/26/2023
    1. Robbery of an Individual
  7. 01/05/2023
    1. Theft of Motor Vehicle
    2. Theft From Motor Vehicle
    3. Vandalism
  8. 02/02/2023
    1. Theft of Motor Vehicle
    2. Burglary X3
    3. Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000
  9. 2/10/2023
    1. Theft of Motor Vehicle
    2. Burglary of a Business

Davis is requesting that the juvenile courts give MPD’s Real-Time Crime Center access to ankle monitors, which they do not have right now.

It’s unclear whether or not this child was wearing an ankle monitor during any of his alleged crimes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
MSCS
MSCS students to receive free books summer 2023
Memphis impound lot remains overcrowded as cars continue to be towed
Memphis impound lot remains overcrowded as cars continue to be towed
Commissioners, along with Memphis City Council, have joint resolutions on their agenda that...
Joint ordinance could end specialized units within MPD and SCSO