Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Eric Schmidt, 44, was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in relation to accusations that...
Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars

Latest News

Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives comments Thursday after touring the Ohio...
Buttigieg: Railroads need to stop fighting regulations
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say