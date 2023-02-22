Your First Alert to a warm, windy, and rainy pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow will develop overnight increasing winds and Gulf moistures ahead of a weak front that will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing showers and a gusty south wind. As a result, a WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at 6 AM and remain until 6 PM Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 15 to 25 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Afternoon Showers with a South wind at 15 to 25 MPH and gusting along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 60s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs only near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows only falling into the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

