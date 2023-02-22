Woman arrested for animal neglect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers investigated an animal cruelty incident on Bammel Avenue.

The homeowner Ebony Burnett was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Officers saw a large mixed-breed canine with signs of neglect on Feb. 21.

The dog’s ribs were overly visible, both hind legs were rotted, and there was debris and algae in the water bowl, said MPD.

According to the officer, the dog was near death due to neglect.

Burnett told police her 13-year-old son takes care of the dog, and she rarely checks on the dog, said police. Her son told her about the dog’s condition on Feb. 17.

According to the affidavit, she made a call to Memphis Animal Shelter three days later, and the shelter contacted her the day she was arrested.

Her court date is set for Feb. 23.

