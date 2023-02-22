Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman arrested for animal neglect

Woman arrested for animal neglect
Woman arrested for animal neglect(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers investigated an animal cruelty incident on Bammel Avenue.

The homeowner Ebony Burnett was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Officers saw a large mixed-breed canine with signs of neglect on Feb. 21.

The dog’s ribs were overly visible, both hind legs were rotted, and there was debris and algae in the water bowl, said MPD.

According to the officer, the dog was near death due to neglect.

Burnett told police her 13-year-old son takes care of the dog, and she rarely checks on the dog, said police. Her son told her about the dog’s condition on Feb. 17.

According to the affidavit, she made a call to Memphis Animal Shelter three days later, and the shelter contacted her the day she was arrested.

Her court date is set for Feb. 23.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
A Collierville shelter believes this pooch looks like famous actor Paul Rudd.
Famous Collierville shelter pup with same facial expressions as Paul Rudd finds his ‘furever’ home

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing on Holman Avenue
Man stabs sister, kills sister’s boyfriend, said MPD
MSCS
Over 40K MSCS students faced truancy during 2021-22 school year
Road closure
City of Memphis closes Riverside Drive to complete renovations