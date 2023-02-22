Wind Advisory today and thunderstorms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 pm with wind gusts around 40 mph. The strong southwest winds will usher in warmer air, so high temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thunderstorms will arrive by 3 pm and rain will continue on and off through the early evening. Thunderstorms will have gusty winds, heavy rain and loud thunder. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s tonight and clouds will gradually decrease by sunrise tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms 60%. South wind at 20 to 25 MPH with gusts over 40 mph. High temperatures in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy to partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower before midnight, a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs only near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows only falling into the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

