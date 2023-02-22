Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors

A deer got an education in walking on waxed floors when it crashed through a window at an Alabama elementary school earlier this month. (Source: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, Ala. (Gray News/TMX) – Teachers and staff at an Alabama elementary school got a surprise earlier this month when they found out a deer had crashed through a window and roamed around a classroom.

Surveillance video caught the animal sliding around on the waxed floors of the Evergreen Elementary School’s classroom on Feb. 11.

The school shared the video on Facebook on Feb. 13.

The deer can be seen stumbling and slipping around the tables before eventually jumping back out of the broken window.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” the school said in the post alongside the video. “Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Sig Sauer handgun
Tenn. bill would allow law enforcement to carry gun while under influence
Julius Freeman
Man arrested after shooting in Whitehaven leaving 10 injured, 1 dead
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Jovan Jackson (L) and Montez Carr (R)
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another

Latest News

MPD: 2,258 cars stolen in 2022 so far, mostly by juveniles
MPD: 2,258 cars stolen in 2022 so far, mostly by juveniles
Riverside Drive will be closed for the continued contruction on Tom Lee Park from Feb. 22...
Riverside Drive will close until July for construction on Tom Lee Park
About 145,000 cans of baby formula were recalled.
145,000 cans of baby formula recalled due to ‘possible health risk’
Riders left swinging on Ferris wheel ride in high winds
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment