Tunica homicide suspects in custody

Jeffrey Pickett and Korea McKay
Jeffrey Pickett and Korea McKay(Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday in Tunica County, Mississippi, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 2:57 p.m., Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a witness saying that someone had been shot at Kirby Road Estates in Robinsonville, Miss. Upon deputies’ arrival, they were able to identify one victim, Davao Love Thomas of Crawford, Miss., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The Tunica County Coroner pronounced Thomas dead at the scene.

According to witnesses on scene, 42-year-old Korea T. McKay of Tunica County, Miss., was seen shooting Thomas and driving away in a brown pickup truck.

A second person of interest identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Pickett, of Tunica, Miss., was also seen in the passenger seat of the truck driven by McKay.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, both McKay and Pickett are in custody at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office Jail Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office’s social media.

Their charges have not been released at this time.

