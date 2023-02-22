Toy Truck Drive
TBI: Bartlett man arrested for TennCare fraud

Edwin Hendrix, an in-home care worker in Bartlett has been arrested for submtting false time...
Edwin Hendrix, an in-home care worker in Bartlett has been arrested for submtting false time sheets for multiple patients.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) -During an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, a Bartlett in-home care worker was arrested on accusations of submitting false time sheets.

On June 29, 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets for in-home care services for numerous patients.

During the investigation, it was determined that Edwin Hendrix, of Bartlett, was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets, according to TBI.

Between June 2020 and December 2021, Hendrix is believed to have submitted 37 claims of overlapping caregiver services for multiple patients in Shelby County.

On Feb. 14, an arrest warrant was issued for Hendrix on charges of TennCare fraud and theft between $2,500 and $10,000.

On Feb. 21, Hendrix surrendered to authorities. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

