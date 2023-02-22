Student detained after bringing airsoft guns to Munford High, police say

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - Munford Police Department is investigating after they say a Munford High student brought weapons to school Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were notified about a student who appeared to have a weapon on campus. School Resource Officers with Uniform Patrol quickly responded to the school.

They, along with school administration, took the teen into custody with two airsoft weapons, police say. The student was then removed from campus.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and no other students are involved at this time.

The school has returned to normal operations, and no further threat is anticipated by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.