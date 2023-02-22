Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Student detained after bringing airsoft guns to Munford High, police say

Munford High School
Munford High School(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - Munford Police Department is investigating after they say a Munford High student brought weapons to school Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were notified about a student who appeared to have a weapon on campus. School Resource Officers with Uniform Patrol quickly responded to the school.

They, along with school administration, took the teen into custody with two airsoft weapons, police say. The student was then removed from campus.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and no other students are involved at this time.

The school has returned to normal operations, and no further threat is anticipated by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

Following two deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria earlier in the month, FedEx...
FedEx delivers critical aid to Turkey, Syria following deadly earthquakes
One man is dead and another is injured in a shooting on Kirby Parkway, according to MPD.
MPD: Man dead, another injured in shooting on Kirby Parkway
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Woman arrested for animal neglect
Woman arrested for animal neglect