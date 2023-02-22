Toy Truck Drive
Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
