Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City of Memphis closes Riverside Drive to complete renovations

By Sydney Gray
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are working around the clock to complete renovations to Tom Lee Park.

Starting February 22 that work continues as sections of Riverside Drive will close through July 1 according to The City of Memphis.

The closure is for construction on the crosswalks to Tom Lee Park. It’s also for the highly anticipated Memphis in May festivals.

So here’s what you need to know: Riverside Drive is closing from Georgia Avenue to Union Avenue.

Northbound drivers who usually take that route should instead use Carolina Avenue, B.B. King, and Jefferson Avenue.

Southbound drivers will need to use Jefferson Avenue, Second Street, and Carolina Avenue.

Docking services will still be able to get access to the South Bluffs gate on Riverside and Beale Street Landing.

When Beale Street reopens the closure will then move from Union Avenue to Beale Street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
A Collierville shelter believes this pooch looks like famous actor Paul Rudd.
Famous Collierville shelter pup with same facial expressions as Paul Rudd finds his ‘furever’ home

Latest News

Riverside Road closure
Portion of Riverside Drive to close for months
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday morning weather 2/22
The African Place in Memphis
5 Star Stories: The African Place
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown