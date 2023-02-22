Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Man injured in multi-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that left one man injured on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the multi-vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. on Shelby Drive near Swinnea Road.

The man who was injured was transported to Regional One Health (ROH) in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Sig Sauer handgun
Tenn. bill would allow law enforcement to carry gun while under influence
Julius Freeman
Man arrested after shooting in Whitehaven leaving 10 injured, 1 dead
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Jovan Jackson (L) and Montez Carr (R)
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another

Latest News

Riverside Drive will be closed for the continued contruction on Tom Lee Park from Feb. 22...
Riverside Drive will close until July for construction on Tom Lee Park
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
Traffic Advisory
TDOT schedules lane closures on I-55 at Crump Boulevard
Conversations to widen the vital freeway in DeSoto County, MS have been ongoing for years, but...
Discussions to widen I-55 in DeSoto County could soon turn to action