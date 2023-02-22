MPD: Man injured in multi-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that left one man injured on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the multi-vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. on Shelby Drive near Swinnea Road.

The man who was injured was transported to Regional One Health (ROH) in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.