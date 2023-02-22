Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Man dead, another injured in shooting on Kirby Parkway

One man is dead and another is injured in a shooting on Kirby Parkway, according to MPD.
One man is dead and another is injured in a shooting on Kirby Parkway, according to MPD.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:50 a.m. near B&B Beauty Supply on Kirby Parkway.

One victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The other victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

Munford High School
Student detained after bringing airsoft guns to Munford High, police say
Following two deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria earlier in the month, FedEx...
FedEx delivers critical aid to Turkey, Syria following deadly earthquakes
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Woman arrested for animal neglect
Woman arrested for animal neglect