MPD: Man dead, another injured in shooting on Kirby Parkway
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:50 a.m. near B&B Beauty Supply on Kirby Parkway.
One victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The other victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.