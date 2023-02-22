MPD: Man dead, another injured in shooting on Kirby Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:50 a.m. near B&B Beauty Supply on Kirby Parkway.

One victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The other victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

