Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Man charged with shooting man multiple times, killing him

Nakaevious Milan has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing a man.
Nakaevious Milan has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing a man.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with shooting a man multiple times and killing him, according to Memphis Police Department.

On Feb. 4, at approximately 9:29 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Kruger Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the middle of Kruger Road, just south of Merker Road, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. by paramedics.

A witness told investigators that she called the victim to come to pick her up to get something to eat, according to police.

While they were en route to Jason’s Deli, the victim drove down Kruger Road and saw the suspect’s vehicle backed up in a yard.

The suspect was identified as Nakeavious Milan in the vehicle.

Police say Milan’s vehicle was a black pickup truck with tinted windows.

While the witness remained inside the car, the victim got out of the vehicle and then walked up to the black truck, on the driver’s side.

Police say an unknown conversation was had between the victim and Milan.

After a few minutes, the witness heard gunshots and saw fire sparks coming from the inside of the truck, according to police.

The witness said she saw the victim run around to the front of the truck and fall.

Milan then exited the truck, walked up to the victim, and continued to shoot at him.

At that time, the witness jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The witness came to the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Office for further investigation.

She identified Milan, in a six-person photo lineup, as the shooter.

Milan has been charged with first-degree murder.

His first court appearance was on Feb. 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

Brown was arrested for several burglaries
Memphis teen arrested for multiple burglaries, MPD reports
Jeffrey Pickett and Korea McKay
Tunica homicide suspects in custody
Edwin Hendrix, an in-home care worker in Bartlett has been arrested for submtting false time...
TBI: Bartlett man arrested for TennCare fraud
Munford High School
Student detained after bringing airsoft guns to Munford High, police say