MPD: Man charged with shooting man multiple times, killing him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with shooting a man multiple times and killing him, according to Memphis Police Department.

On Feb. 4, at approximately 9:29 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Kruger Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the middle of Kruger Road, just south of Merker Road, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. by paramedics.

A witness told investigators that she called the victim to come to pick her up to get something to eat, according to police.

While they were en route to Jason’s Deli, the victim drove down Kruger Road and saw the suspect’s vehicle backed up in a yard.

The suspect was identified as Nakeavious Milan in the vehicle.

Police say Milan’s vehicle was a black pickup truck with tinted windows.

While the witness remained inside the car, the victim got out of the vehicle and then walked up to the black truck, on the driver’s side.

Police say an unknown conversation was had between the victim and Milan.

After a few minutes, the witness heard gunshots and saw fire sparks coming from the inside of the truck, according to police.

The witness said she saw the victim run around to the front of the truck and fall.

Milan then exited the truck, walked up to the victim, and continued to shoot at him.

At that time, the witness jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The witness came to the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Office for further investigation.

She identified Milan, in a six-person photo lineup, as the shooter.

Milan has been charged with first-degree murder.

His first court appearance was on Feb. 5.

