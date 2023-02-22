MPD: 2,258 cars stolen in 2023 so far, mostly by juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Monday, at least 2,258 cars have been stolen in Memphis since the start of 2023. That’s approximately 44 cars a day. Memphis police say the main culprits are juveniles.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told Memphis City Council on Tuesday that 70 percent of the kids that are caught stealing vehicles are repeat offenders.

“We had a case this week with an 11-year-old,” Chief Davis said. “This is about the fifth or sixth time he’s been in our hands.”

Council members pressed the police chief on how this keeps happening.

“This is something we’ve got to get control of sooner rather than later,” said Councilman Frank Colvet, who represents District 2.

But nearly everything that happens after the initial arrest of a juvenile is out of MPD control. However, Chief Davis is trying to take the reins on things that could help curb the accelerating issue of car thefts in Memphis. One way is getting access to ankle monitors assigned by the juvenile court for MPD’s Real Time Crime Center.

“If we get a ping from an ankle monitor from a spot where vehicles are being stolen, at least we would have the identity of the individual that’s participating in that crime,” Chief Davis told council members.

On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told Action News 5 that the juvenile system in Memphis is “broken.”

“For about 10 years, the juvenile court has not held on or kept violent criminals in custody,” said Mayor Strickland. “As a result of that, we’ve had 10 years of a system that’s become a revolving door.”

Chief Davis told the council she’s chosen a new attorney to work for MPD whose sole responsibility will be to look at kids misbehaving and “give more of vetting to the follow and handoff of our juvenile court officials.”

Car thefts are just the latest in a long line of fingers being pointed at Shelby County Juvenile Court, a growing problem that has no real end in sight.

