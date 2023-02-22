Mother sues Shelby County over son’s death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is facing a wrongful death lawsuit over the death of a man who was in their custody at the Shelby County Jail on February 26, 2022.

Antonio Davis, 33, was a detainee awaiting his trial while at the jail.

The lawsuit has been filed by Rachel Westbrook, Davis’s mother.

While there were only two of the 15 supervisors present, Davis experienced what is described in the lawsuit as a “mental health crisis.”

According to court documents, the plaintiff in the lawsuit argues that the lack of staffing and the failure to transport Davis to a nearby medical facility resulted in his death.

Six defendants were named in the suit, including the Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

Per the lawsuit, the plaintiff believes that the officers on staff acted with “deliberate indifference” and failed to take “reasonable measures” to assure the safety of Davis.

In the year 2022, there were 14 reported pre-trial deaths in Shelby County.

