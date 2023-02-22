MLGW: 39% of delayed bills are now cleared

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) provided an update on the process of clearing the backlog of delayed bills to the Memphis City Council.

Initially, MLGW reported almost 19,000 bills were delayed, mostly for commercial customers, due to meter failures or other issues.

MLGW told the council on Tuesday that 39 percent have been cleared as of Monday.

Over seven thousand bills were mailed out, totaling more than $5 million. 91 percent of those accounts were less than ninety days old.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.