Memphis teen arrested for multiple burglaries, MPD reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen has been arrested for several burglaries.

Deshun Brown, 19, was suspected of multiple burglaries that took place near Trezevant, Hunter, and Shannon Avenue.

During the month of February, officers responded to a number of calls regarding home break-ins and burglaries.

The first call came on February 8 from a residence near Shannon Avenue: the caller reported that someone broke into their home by smashing the window.

The caller stated that two video game systems worth a total of $1,200 were stolen, in addition to $2,500 worth of clothing and shoes.

On February 10, police responded to a second burglary that took place near Hunter Avenue. The caller reported that someone broke into their home and stole a video game system, a similar circumstance to the first reported burglary.

February 12, officers received a call from a resident near Trezevant Avenue regarding a burglary of stolen jewelry. This time the resident owned a surveillance camera that caught footage of the alleged burglar.

February 20, a home near Griggs Avenue was burglarized along with a 2016 Mercedes-Benz that was broken into. The owners stated that an individual broke out the window of their vehicle in addition to stealing three purses and a wallet.

The final burglary took place on February 21 at a home near Oakwood Street. A witness reported seeing a man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie. When officers arrived on the scene, they caught Brown running out of the front door of the residence.

During the police investigation, he admitted to all of the burglaries including the vehicle theft.

Brown faces a number of charges including aggravated burglary, theft of property, and burglary of a vehicle.

He awaits his day in court which has been scheduled for February 23, 2023.

