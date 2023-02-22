Memphis Showboats holding auditions for Spirit Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats will be holding auditions for their Spirit Team on March 13 and 14 at Memphis Cheer All Stars, located at 1375 Big Orange Road.

The Showboats will hold auditions for their Hype Squad and Mascots on March 13, beginning at 6:00 p.m., and will offer paid games and appearances. Applicants will also be interviewed.

On March 14, the Showboats will hold auditions for their Dance Team starting at 6:00 p.m. and will offer paid games and practices. Applicants will also undergo interviews.

The Dance Team auditions will also include jazz technique, learning choreography and performing in groups and individually. Participants are asked to bring poms poms, wear a form-fitting crop top and shorts outfit.

Anyone who would like to audition for the Memphis Showboats Spirit Team must pre-register here.

