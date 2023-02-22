Memphis In May, Memphis River Parks Partnership one step closer to closing deal for festival at Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deal is close to finalizing the return of Memphis In May to Tom Lee Park this year, just one last issue to be ironed out!

Memphis In May and Memphis River Parks Partnership appeared before City Councilors on Tuesday to hammer out the deal that would bring the festival back to the riverfront.

The final sticking point on the lease is handicapped access to the cut bank bluff, including a staffer to accompany those in wheelchairs.

MRPP wants $5,000 for that and for it to be paid for by Memphis In May.

The City of Memphis has agreed to fund $500,000 with the rest coming from Memphis In May. Council agreed to add $5,000 to cover the amount needed to seal the deal.

The City of Memphis, Memphis In May and Memphis River Parks Partnership are expected to meet in the coming days to agree on the new language.

MRPP says construction on the park is 80 percent complete and is on time and on budget, but will not be ready until September.

However, MRPP Board Chair Tyree Daniels told city leaders, the park will be ready for Memphis In May International Festival and up to 55,000 people can be on lawns throughout the park.

The full lineup for the Beale Street Music Festival will be revealed next Monday, the festival kicks off May 5.

