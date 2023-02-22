Man stabs sister, kills sister’s boyfriend, said MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a stabbing on Tuesday that left one dead and another injured.

Officers found two people with apparent stab wounds on Holman Avenue at 3:25 p.m.

Tyrone Merriweather is charged with second-degree murder and criminal attempted second-degree murder.

According to MPD, Merriweather stabbed his sister and her boyfriend during an argument.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

His sister was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Merriweather was arrested on the scene and made a confession at the station, said MPD.

According to the affidavit, he confessed to stabbing his sister saying she made threats to his mother and other family members.

The affidavit also states that Merriweather confessed to challenging the man to a one-on-one fight, and the victim was aware of the knife in Merriweather’s hand.

His court date is set for Feb. 23.

