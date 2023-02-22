Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man stabs sister, kills sister’s boyfriend, said MPD

1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing on Holman Avenue
1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing on Holman Avenue(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a stabbing on Tuesday that left one dead and another injured.

Officers found two people with apparent stab wounds on Holman Avenue at 3:25 p.m.

Tyrone Merriweather is charged with second-degree murder and criminal attempted second-degree murder.

According to MPD, Merriweather stabbed his sister and her boyfriend during an argument.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

His sister was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Merriweather was arrested on the scene and made a confession at the station, said MPD.

According to the affidavit, he confessed to stabbing his sister saying she made threats to his mother and other family members.

The affidavit also states that Merriweather confessed to challenging the man to a one-on-one fight, and the victim was aware of the knife in Merriweather’s hand.

His court date is set for Feb. 23.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Homeowner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-40
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40
A Collierville shelter believes this pooch looks like famous actor Paul Rudd.
Famous Collierville shelter pup with same facial expressions as Paul Rudd finds his ‘furever’ home

Latest News

MSCS
Over 40K MSCS students faced truancy during 2021-22 school year
Road closure
City of Memphis closes Riverside Drive to complete renovations
Riverside Road closure
Portion of Riverside Drive to close for months
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday morning weather 2/22