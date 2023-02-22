Man in critical condition after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday night.

Memphis police say that at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Ash Street near Douglass High School. There, officers found one adult man who was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information on either of these cases are asked to call 901-528-CASH.

